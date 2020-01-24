FEMA Meeting With Local Officials to Discuss Levee Accreditation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) FEMA officials meeting Friday with local officials to update the status of the levees in South Wilkes-Barre.

Former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tom McGroarty spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday raising concerns about levee accreditation.

The former Mayor of Wilkes-Barre sounded the alarm on Tuesday saying he has Federal documents that show the levees are non-accredited.

Meaning they will not provide the flood protection they once did. That could mean the flood zone will expand.

Meaning that people who never had to purchase flood insurance will now have to buy it.

Also those who have flood insurance could see rates increase, we report live with the very latest on Eyewitness News at 11 and noon.