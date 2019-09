(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is charged with soliciting an underage girl for sex.

The all-star pitcher was taken into custody in Florida.

Investigators say they learned last month Vazquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

They say the alleged victim who is now 15 -continued to communicate with him.

Two months ago he reportedly sent her an explicit video.

The Pirates say he is being put on administrative leave.