SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local fraternal groups face a hardship many non-profits do, having enough funds to carry out their mission.

They’ve got to raise funds, which is exactly what some did Wednesday to coincide with the beginning of the Christian season of Lent.

As the faithful filled St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church on Ash Wednesday to receive symbolic crosses on their foreheads, just next door at the church cafeteria, people lined up to buy clam chowder by the quart.

The parish’s Knights of Columbus organization held its annual Ash Wednesday Clam Chowder Sale and the reviews are in.

“It’s delicious. It’s very nice. And the Knights of Columbus help also with social concerns,” said Fran Krajnak, a parishioner from Swoyersville.

To do that, the Knights of Columbus need fundraisers like this. How big is this one?

“Right up top. It’s got to be the top two. So it’s an important fundraiser,” said Mark Perugino, Grand Knight of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus Council.

The organization prepared 300 quarts of clam chowder using a variety of ingredients.

“Celery, potatoes, carrots, onions. Clams obviously,” said Perugino.

“Do you add any spice?” Hiller asked.

“There are some spices in there. Salt, pepper, garlic. I think the key ingredient is a whole lot of love. Put a lot of love into this so, that’s the secret ingredient,” Perugino continued.

It’s the recipe for success. The clam chowder sells out every year turning a profit of nearly $2,500.

The clam chowder sale might be an important fundraiser but it’s not the only reason the Knight of Columbus does this each year.

Perugino considers it a form of fellowship you cannot put a price on.

“It’s more for the tradition and the people because they look forward to it,” added Perugino.

People like George Barilla say he’s bought the clam chowder every year for the nearly two decades it’s been sold.

“I want to support the Knights. And, again, like I said it can’t be beat. It’s fantastic,” said George Barilla, a parishioner from Swoyersville.

The Clam Chowder sale will benefit everything from parish needs to helping the Saint Francis DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre.

Perugino credits more than 30 active Knights of Columbus members with making Wednesday’s fundraiser a success.