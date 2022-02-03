Feed your ex’s name to the wolves while raising money for animals

PENNS CREEK, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — T&D Cats of the World in Penns Creek has a fun way of celebrating Valentine’s Day while raising money for their animal sanctuary.

For just $5 you can pay to have your ex’s name written on a treat and literally fed to the wolves.

This is their third year holding the fundraiser and donations will be accepted via PayPal and checks until February 11.







Then their volunteers will bake and decorate the treats and feed them to the wolves. They’re closed for the season and for safety reasons but their staff feeds the animals.

The fundraiser will be filmed and posted on their Facebook by Valentine’s Day.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m.