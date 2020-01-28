Feds Involved in Criminal Probe of Scranton Police Officer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A longtime Scranton Police Officer, who is the focus of a criminal investigation has been placed on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation was launched last August after the department received a complaint about Corporal Thomas McDonald.

The case was forwarded to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office by the Police Chief.

McDonald is a member of the Scranton Police Department’s Special Investigative Division.

18 drug cases were put on hold in late December by the District Attorney out of concern those cases could be compromised based on allegations of misconduct against McDonald.

Eyewitness News has learned that Federal Investigators are now involved in the case.

McDonald has not been charged in the case.