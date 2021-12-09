Feds charge man with trafficking counterfeit merchandise in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged a Norristown man with selling counterfeit designer merchandise in Luzerne County.

United States Attorney John C. Gurganus says that Alpha Jalloh, 48, of Norristown had knock off merchandise in his possession on December 9 of 2020 and February 26, 2021.

Jalloh had and sold counterfeit designer merchandise consisting of Gucci, Nike/Air Jordan and Michael Kors items in Luzerne County, according to the indictment.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Pennsylvania

State Police, and the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny P.

Roberts is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.