Federal lawsuit filed over unsafe lead levels and asbestos in Scranton School District

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A federal lawsuit claims the Scranton School District knew of unsafe lead levels and asbestos in its schools for years.

The suit claims levels of lead and asbestos posed potential health risks for students and faculty but the district did not share that information with the public.

The lawsuit seeks to institute a medical monitoring program for current and former students and faculty.

The suit claims the district received test results from environmental studies dating back to 2016, and that officials were made aware of the issues but never informed anyone until January 2020.

The suit names the district, current school board members and former board members as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the defendants knew or should have been aware that buildings in the district posed potential health risks.

Health problems related to lead and asbestos exposure can take years, if not decades, to develop and become apparent.

The lawsuit claims the district knew all along about environmental contamination.