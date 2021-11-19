Federal inmate sentenced to over 4 years for assault with dangerous weapon

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate was sentenced to just over four years in prison for an assault on another inmate inside the U.S. Penitentiary Allenwood.

According to a press release, on Friday, November 5, David Brian Olson, 42, was sentenced to over four years imprisonment for assault with a dangerous weapon.

U.S Attorney John C. Gurganus said on Friday, May 20, at the U.S Penitentiary Allenwood, Olson attacked a fellow inmate by hitting him in the head with a metal object tied inside a sock. The victim needed staples to close the laceration to his head.

