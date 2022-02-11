Federal inmate charged with possession of a weapon

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal inmate has been charged with possession of a weapon commonly referred to as a ‘shank.’

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Rigoberto Garay-Lopez, 34, an inmate at Allenwood Federal Correctional Institution was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury for possessing a weapon in prison.

The indictment states that on Saturday, January 22, Garay-Lopez was found to have a piece of sharpened metal with a plastic handle, also known as a “shank”, in his possession.

If convicted, Garay-Lopez could face a maximum term of 4 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

