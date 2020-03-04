Federal inmate charged with murder

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A federal inmate has been charged with murder after officials say he killed his cellmate.

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Lorenzo Scott, 47, who was an inmate at USP Lewisburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury for murder and other crimes.

The indictment alleges Scott assaulted his cellmate at the federal prison in March 2015. Officials say he repeatedly hit and stomped on him. Scott caused injuries to his cellmate’s head, neck and face. The cellmate died as a result of the injuries.