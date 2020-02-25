Federal grant allows Williamsport to rebuild levee

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Levee reconstruction will soon begin in Lycoming County thanks to a federal grant.

The $5.6 million grant from the Trump administration will be used on the Williamsport Levee Reconstruction Project.

It will help prevent flooding by repairing the I-wall within the levee.

It will also help create jobs and economic stability in the area.

Part of the money is designated for an opportunity zone which is expected to create 240 jobs, retain 1,300 other jobs and generate $425 million in private investment.





Commissioner Rick Mirabito, (D) Lycoming County says, “We’re hoping this can become a pilot program to show how when we work together across municipal and regional lines and also across political parties we can get problems solved that actually help our community move forward.”

The federal grant requires a $1.4 million match.