Federal courthouse evacuated after gas leak in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The federal courthouse in Scranton has been evacuated and a section of Linden Street closed Wednesday afternoon after a reported gas leak.







The street is shutdown from Wyoming Avenue to Adams Avenue. The 200 block of North Washington Street is also closed. The leak appears to be on the 200 block of Forest Court behind the federal courthouse where work was being done.

The fire department tells Eyewitness News the gas leak is under control. Those who work in the courthouse will be returning to the building shortly and roads other than Forest Court, where the leak occurred, will reopen.