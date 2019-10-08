(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students from kindergarten through 8th grade join together for a “living rosary.”

Today is the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary.

At Wyoming Area Catholic School they want to keep catholic traditions alive.

The school has been taking-part for at least the past seven years.

And we asked students what they think of this expression of faith.

“It’s very simple to pray. There’s nothing complicated about it. And it’s a very special occasion that most Christians should celebrate,” said Benecio Carpentier, Wyoming Area Catholic 8th Grade.

“We’re sending a prayer of love and hope and peace to God. That’s what it symbolizes.” Noted Kendall Hadley, Wyoming Area Catholic 8th Grade.

The bio-degradable balloons are usually released into the sky but due to the weather the release is on hold