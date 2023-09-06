NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Next week will mark 22 years since 9/11, a moment that redefined the nation.

Those first responders who fought and those who lost their lives are still being remembered today.

As we approach the anniversary of 9/11 one local fire department hosted an annual gathering with a group of firefighters from New York City who remember that day in September all too well.

“It’s a brotherhood that we have I mean we’ll never forget everything that happened on that day,” said Mark Boncal, Chief of Nanticoke City Fire Department.

The Nanticoke City Fire Department and the NYC ‘Fire Riders,’ a motorcycle group of retired and current New York firefighters get together each year the week before September 11. They come together in brotherhood and say it is something that words can’t describe.

“The brotherhood is like, I can’t explain it to you,” said

The fire riders make the trip here annually by motorcycle from New York City. They stop by the Nanticoke Firehouse and then visit the ‘Walk of Honor’ a memorial on the campus of Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) honoring one of the member’s brothers, Michael Carlo, who died in 911. Their mother is originally from Newport Township.

“It’s a great place that was needed so that the local first responders could have a place to be memorialized,” said Carlo.

The memorial was built and dedicated in 2010 as a place recognizing and honoring the first responders who risk their lives every day.

Carlo’s mother Phyllis is also remembered for her work in making the memorial a reality in the community.

Carlo says that especially after 911, first responders from across the nation have come together and he added it is a bond that goes far beyond any distance.

While these firefighters may be separated by distance. They are not separated by heart, in the studio Carlo says that especially after 911.

First responders from across the nation have come together and he added it is a bond that goes far beyond any distance.

“We all know what we do on any given day it doesn’t matter if you work in New York City in Nanticoke. It’s the same job. When you’re crawling down that hallway. It doesn’t matter where you are it’s the same job,” Carlo added.

While these firefighters may be separated by distance they are not separated by heart.