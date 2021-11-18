FDA to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine booster for all adults as early as Thursday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for all adults as early as Thursday.

COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise across the U.S. as well as right here in Pennsylvania. But all adults across the nation could soon be eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

“I’m kind of mixed feelings, but yeah, you have to stay protected. My mom would make me get it. She don’t play,” said Samantha Kollock, Scranton.

Pfizer requested emergency use authorization for the booster last week saying results from its phase 3 clinical trial with more than 10,000 participants found that the third dose was safe and effective.

“In recent weeks, we have also seen additional data that reinforce the importance of COVID-19 boosters for these populations at higher risk of severe disease, particularly to ensure protection against severe illness and hospitalizations,” explained Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director for the Centers for Disease Control.

Pfizer’s booster shot is currently authorized for select adults in the U.S., including people ages 65 and up, people living in long-term care facilities, and people who are at high risk of COVID because of their jobs or underlying medical conditions.

“If you were already vaccinated six months or more ago and eligible for a boost, get a boost because as a matter of fact, the data that I just showed you for vaccinations, in general, holds true for boosters, because the Israelis have shown that when you boost you multi fold diminish the likelihood of getting infected, getting sick or dying,” explained Cheif Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Moderna refiled its application to the FDA on Wednesday to approve its vaccine booster doses for all adults ages 18 and older.

While the FDA Is meeting today, the CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Friday morning to discuss boosters.