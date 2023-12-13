EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a Buprenorphine treatment option for opioid addiction.

According to the FDA, Brixadi is an extended-release injection for use under the skin (subcutaneously) to treat moderate to severe opioid use disorder (OUD).

Brixadi is available in two forms, a weekly injection for patients who have started treatment with a single dose of buprenorphine, or patients who are already being treated with buprenorphine can opt for a monthly injection.

“Buprenorphine is an important treatment option for opioid use disorder. Today’s approval expands dosing options and provides people with opioid use disorder a greater opportunity to sustain long-term recovery. The FDA will continue to take the critical steps necessary to pursue efforts that advance evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders, which is a strategic priority under the FDA’s Overdose Prevention Framework.” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D.

Buprenorphine is a medication used for the treatment of opioid addiction and, patients receiving medication can cut their risk of death in half, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Brixadi is approved in both weekly and monthly subcutaneous injectable formulations at varying doses, including lower doses that may be appropriate for those who can’t tolerate higher doses of extended-release buprenorphine that are currently available. The weekly doses are 8 milligrams (mg), 16 mg, 24 mg, and 32 mg; and the monthly doses are 64 mg, 96 mg, and 128 mg.

The approved weekly formulation in various lower strengths offers a new option for those addicted to opioids who may benefit from a weekly injection to maintain treatment adherence. Brixadi will be available through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program and will only be administered in healthcare settings by medical providers.

The safety and efficacy of Brixadi were evaluated in a behavioral pharmacology study assessing the ability of two weekly doses of Brixadi to block the subjective effects of opioids, and one randomized, double-blind, active-controlled clinical trial in 428 adults with a diagnosis of moderate-to-severe OUD.

The FDA approved Braeburn Inc. for the use of Brixadi.