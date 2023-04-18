WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre, along with Wilkes University police and the FBI are looking for a former student they say made threats to students.

22-year-old Max Liebetrau, having previously been taken into custody for a burglary in Hanover Township, is no longer in police custody and is actively being sought out by authorities.

The details of his release are not known at this time.

In a statement to Wilkes Students and Faculty, President Greg Cant said:

At this time, there have been no threats made to the broad Wilkes community and we have no knowledge of their intent to attempt to return to campus. If they do, they will be taken into custody. Our goal is to identify the location of this former student so that we can get them the help they desperately need. If you see the individual in the article linked above or know their whereabouts, please call Wilkes University Police at campus extension 4999 (570-408-4999). Wilkes University President Greg Cant

Cant stated in the e-mail the following steps are being taken to increase security on campus:

We have increased police patrols throughout campus.

Access to the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center will be limited to the classroom entrance in the front of the building via Wilkes ID swipe access only.

We are working with a number of local and national agencies to identify the former student’s whereabouts, including the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI, the District Attorney’s office and the Kingston Police Department.

Anyone with information on Liebertrau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.