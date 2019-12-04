FBI Seeks Public Help in Child Exploitation Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA – (WBRE/WYOU) – The FBI is seeking public assistance in identifying a woman believed to have information pertaining to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.
The individual, known as Jane Doe, aged 37, may have critical information regarding the identity of a child victim in the investigation. Initial videos of the woman were first provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014, but it is believed they were recorded in April of 2012.
Jane Doe is described as caucasian with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses, though her appearance may have changed over the years.
Anyone with information should contact the toll-free FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or visit https://tips.fbi.gov/. No charges have been filed in this case.
