FBI Seeks Public Help in Child Exploitation Case

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The area’s six major ski resorts are gearing up for the official start to the season by embracing the freshly fallen snow. While snow guns are still in use, the several inches of natural snow from this week’s storm have enhanced the already great ski conditions.

Some properties opened the 2019-2020 season earlier than ever before, but others are preparing for their official weekly opens, including:

Big Boulder & Jack Frost MountainBig Boulder Projected Opening Date: Currently open weekends, opening daily starting Monday, December 9, 2019Jack Frost Projected Opening Date: Opening daily starting Friday, December 13, 2019

New in 2019-2020: JFBB is now part of the Vail Resorts family of resorts. For winter 2020, all Vail Resorts Epic Pass holders will have full access to JFBB, and JFBB guests can purchase the Epic Pass or upgrade their already purchased Peak Pass at epicpass.com. The Epic Pass offers pass holders access to 37 resorts across the US, Canada & Australia, and many other resort partners across the globe