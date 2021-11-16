FBI seeks man with possible information on child sexual exploitation incident

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FBI is looking for man who they say has information regarding the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

According to law enforcement, the captured images that depict “John Doe 45” were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

Officials describe John Doe 45 as a male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. They believe he is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

If you have any information concerning the identity of the man, call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).