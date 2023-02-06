EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, FBI Pittsburg, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller.

The FBI say that Miller has been missing since 2011. She was last seen at Dandy Mini Mart on Route 6 in Wysox, PA, where she worked.

Courtesy: FBI

According to the FBI, Investigators have determined that Miller left work the morning of February 5, 2011, to return home to Towanda, PA in Bradford County. She was planning a trip to West Virginia with her husband to visit family. She may have visited Summersville, West Virginia and Beckley, West Virginia on that day. She reportedly drove a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The FBI report that, at the time of her disappearance, Miller was 5’1″, 125 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes. She would now be around 46 years old.

Anyone with any information on Miller’s disappearance should call 1-800-CALLFBI, email tips.fbi.gov, or visit the FBI’s website to help locate a missing person.