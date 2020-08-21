FBI offering reward for information on serial robberies in PA and MD

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Philadelphia and Baltimore FBI divisions are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous, involved with more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The FBI says the suspects have stolen prescription pills, mostly Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine. The suspects use pepper spray on customers and employees while stealing the drugs. They dress in dark clothing with face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information on these subjects or robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov. Those who report a tip may remain anonymous.