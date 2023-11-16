EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FBI Miami Field Office has announced the newest fugitive added to the top ten most wanted.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 37-year-old, Vitel’Homme Innocent has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list.

Officials say Innocent is between 5’7 and 5’10, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Innocent is wanted for conspiracy to commit hostage taking, hostage taking, conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death, and attempted hostage-taking resulting in death, as noted by the FBI.

The U.S. State Department`s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering up to $2 million for information leading to the arrest or/and conviction of Innocent.

Officials make note that Innocent is a leader of a gang and allegedly worked to kidnap 17 Christian Missionaries for at least 61 days in Haiti including 5 children and one 8 month child.

Allegedly in October 2022, under the direction of Innocent the gang kidnapped two United States citizens, killing one, officials say.

Innocent is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Vitel’Homme is believed to be in Haiti and has ties to other countries throughout the Caribbean.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous; however, tipsters could receive a reward of up to $2,000,000 for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.