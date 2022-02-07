Faulty heating equipment causes roof fire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbondale firefighters worked for two hours to put out a blaze that was started by “faulty heating equipment.”

Crews were called to the 40 block of Wyoming Street for a structure fire that broke out just after 8:00 Monday morning. Carbondale Firefighter Carl Schweinsburg said that before they even arrived to the scene they called in reinforcements based on how much smoke was showing.





Schweinsburg said that all residents of the home got out safely and no one was injured.

The fire was caused by faulty heating equipment and has been ruled accidental. The damage from the fire is located mostly on the roof by the chimney and the side of the house.

Crews say the house is salvageable.