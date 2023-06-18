DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For some this Father’s Day trying something new was part of the Sunday plan.

Several families came out to Electric City Axe Throwing to perfect their axe-throwing skills

keeping score was an option but one dad really just wanted to spend this special day different from all the last.

“It’s just something different from a little change up from what we usually do they play football I coach during football and wrestling season and so we wanted to change it up a little bit and try something new,” said Asa Atherhult from Tunkhannock.

Looks like they hit a bullseye on this Father’s Day.