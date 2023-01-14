BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Today marks seven years since a Bloomsburg man went missing.

In 2016, a Bloomsburg man went missing. Saturday is the anniversary of his disappearance.

Steven Whitenight Jr. went missing seven years ago to the date.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Eyewitness News took a trip out to Millville to meet with his father, Steven Whitenight Sr., who has not stopped his efforts to find his son since the day he went missing.

Whitenight Sr. recapped what happened back in 2016.

When Whitenight’s family and long-time girlfriend could not get a hold of Whitenight Jr. after he delivered newspapers the morning of his disappearance, Whitenight Sr. knew something was wrong.

He says the police found his son’s car parked at the river bridge in Bloomsburg near the airport. There were tracks getting out of the car and up to the bridge, but that is where Whitenight Jr.’s trail ends.

Although there has been no current updates on the case, hope is still high.

“Right now it’s pretty much considered a cold case. There really hasn’t been any activity, no new leads anything of that nature. We’re keeping hope, keeping faith that he’s still alive somewhere,” explained Steven’s father.

