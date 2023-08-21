LOGAN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a father and child have died after their boat capsized over the weekend while fishing.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to a drowning in the 2500 block of Valley Road in Logan Township.

Police say a father and three children were fishing at a pound on the property when their boat capsized, tossing all the passengers into the water.

PSP said the father and one child died from drowning during the incident, while the other two children were able to swim to shore.

State police have not released the names of the victims.