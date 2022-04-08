MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation into a baby’s death last summer in Monroe County ends in an arrest.

State police charged 32-year-old Michael Yard of East Stroudsburg after they say Yard’s 3-month-old son was found unresponsive last August at a Middle Smithfield Township home on Pinewood Drive.

The infant died, and an autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Yard is jailed without bail on the charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and endearing the welfare of a child.

He faces a preliminary hearing on April 20.