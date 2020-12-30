Father and son arrested after Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A father and son are both behind bars after police say they were involved in a shooting in Scranton on Tuesday that sent two people to the hospital. Nathaniel Mungin Jr. and Nathaniel Mungin Sr. were both arrested after Mungin Sr. allegedly fired multiple shots during an altercation, striking a man and a woman multiple times.

Police reports say that officers had been called to the 400 block of Wheeler Ave. for a domestic disturbance earlier Tuesday evening. They were soon after called to the location once again for a report of shots fired.

Police say they found Mungin Jr. walking away from the scene and questioned him, taking a loaded handgun from his possession. He told investigators he did not fire the handgun and ran when he heard the shots. He was found to not have a license to carry the weapon and was transported to the Scranton Police Headquarters.

A digital doorbell on a nearby home captured the entire incident on video, showing the events that had occurred leading up to the shooting. Police say a vehicle pulled up and a woman identified as Niante Mungin, daughter of Mungin Sr., exited, approaching another woman on the sidewalk, Dylandra Roberson, who attempted to hit Mungin with a pipe. Then police say they fell to the ground and two others, Dayshawn Roberson who was nearby and Tawana Mintz, Mungin Sr.’s wife, who was in the vehicle, approached the two women fighting.

Investigators then say Mungin Sr. is seen across the street and shot Roberson as he approaches the women and also shoots Dylandra Roberson, striking both multiple times. Police say he then shot Dayshawn again as he was on the ground. The report says Mintz was seen fleeing in the vehicle and the others are all said to have ran as the shots started.

Mungin Sr. admitted to firing the shots and told investigators his wife and daughter later took the handgun he used in the shooting.

Mungin Sr. faces several chrges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Mungin Jr. faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a license.