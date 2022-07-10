BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a vehicle crash in Bloomsburg on Saturday.

According to police, they requested the presence of the Columbia County Coroner after a traffic collision on Saturday on West Main Street in Bloomsburg, also known as, U.S. Highway 11 (U.S. 11), near the Route 42 Interchange.

The Deputy Coroner, Jonathan Broadt, responded to the scene and pronounced two people dead, from injuries they sustained in the crash.

The coroner said, 32-year-old, Samantha Davis, of Danville, was traveling Northbound on U.S. 11 in the opposing lane of travel and struck two vehicles, which included a mini coop sedan, driven by 52-year-old George Lutz, of Mifflinville. Both Davis and Lutz died in the crash.

According to official reports, Davis and Lutz were entrapped in their vehicles from the force of the impact of the collision, and both sustained multiple blunt force traumas, which was ruled the cause of death for both decedants.

The manner of death for both is accidental as it is suspected that Davis was suffering from a medical emergency prior to the crash, which contributed to the collision, the coroner said.

Reports state that no autopsies will be performed as toxicology samples were collected by the coroner and neither drugs nor alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor at this time, pending the toxicology results.

Both Lutz and Davis were alone in their vehicles and Lutz’s wife was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash and was taken to a local emergency room for evaluation.

The collision is under investigation by Bloomsburg Police and they say they will release additional information at their discretion.