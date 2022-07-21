POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say a tractor-trailer driver is deceased as the truck they were driving crashed into nearby woods directly off of Interstate 80 (I-80) in Pocono Township, when it then caught fire, Thursday night.

Witnesses on scene said the driver was traveling westbound on I-80 in Pocono Township near MM 294.2 when the tractor-trailer swerved off the road into the woods and the truck caught fire, Thursday night.







PSP-Stroudsburg is investigating exactly how the driver died, what caused the crash, and how the tractor-trailer caught fire.

Police advise that both lanes of traffic on I-80 are open, but are moving slowly.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information becomes available.