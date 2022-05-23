SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunbury, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested the main suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday at the Penn Jersey Mart.

According to police, 23-year-old, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., on Monday in the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue, Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals say, Uhuru is wanted to murder in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 20.

A press release from the U.S. Marshals says, early Monday morning, Deputy Marshals in Philadelphia, received intelligence that Uhuru was hiding with a friend, 22-year-old, Daimeer Clark in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police say, Clark was also wanted for for a firearms related offense. On Monday, May 23 Marshals entered the apartment. Upon entrance, Clark immediately surrendered without incident.

However, Marshals say, Uhuru barricaded himself inside for an hour, before Marshals were able to get him to surrender.

According to law enforcement, two firearms were discovered during the arrest and Uhuru and Clark were then transported back to Northumberland and Lycoming Counties.

“The U.S. Marshals Service has once again proven why we are the very best at locating people who do not wish to be found. I am very glad we were able to assist our partners from the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” said Robert Clark, Task Force Supervisor for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Sunbury Police Chief Hare says Uhuru is scheduled to be arraigned around 6:30 p.m. in front of Magistrate Judge Toomey.

Sunbury Police say they have a press conference scheduled for Monday night at 7:30, at the Sunbury Police Station.

Eyewitness News will be streaming this press conference live.