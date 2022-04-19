SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that took place Friday morning in Scranton has been ruled arson, according to Scranton Police.

The fire started Friday morning around 6:30. After the fire was out, it was discovered that Christopher Havir, 44, was found dead inside the home.

According to police, the fire was ruled arson. Police also say that Havir set this fire intentionally.

Police also noted in the report that Havir died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was ruled a suicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner.