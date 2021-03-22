Fatal Nanticoke shooting by bail bondsman said to be justified by authorities

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A bail bondsman was justified in killing a man he was attempting to take into custody, authorities have ruled.

In February of 2021, 26-year-old Thomas Painter was shot and killed by a bail bondsman who was ordered to take him into custody for violating his bail. Police say Painter was using illegal substances and threatening to leave the area, both of which violated the terms of his bail.

The bondsman says when he came to the residence, Painter was using illegal substances and asked the bondsman to allow him to finish before taking him into custody. Police say the bondsman refused and Painter responded by attacking him.

The bondsman says he used his TASER on Painter but Painter was able to recover enough to take a rifle nearby and use it to threaten the bondsman. The bondsman said while Painter was using the rifle to push him backwards by pushing the end of it into his chest, he was able to access and use his firearm to shoot Painter.

He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office and police have ruled that the bondsman was justified in the shooting.