BASTRESS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The office of the Lycoming County coroner and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating, a fatal motorcycle crash in Lycoming County Monday evening.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr., on Monday evening, 85-year-old, Frederick Morris was riding his motorcycle and crashed in the 400 block of Mountain Road.

Kiessling says Morris was ejected from his motorcycle upon the crash, which caused his helmet to come off, and he sustained multiple injuries.

Morris was taken to UPMC Susquehanna where a Lycoming County Deputy Coroner responded and pronounced Morris dead at 5:40 p.m., despite hospital personnel and EMS performing resuscitative measures.

The coroner says Morris died from traumatic injuries to the body.

PSP and the county coroner are investigating what caused the fatal crash.