WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred Saturday in Northumberland County, police say.

According to law enforcement, 63-year-old, John F. Bartlett was driving his motorcycle, north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township.

On Saturday evening around 4:30 p.m., Bartlett missed a right-hand curve and drove off the road, striking a ditch that caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle, the crash synopsis reads.

Officials say Bartlett was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he was taken for unknown, but serious injuries. A short while later, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.