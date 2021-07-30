Fatal motorcycle accident in Lackawanna County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. Thursday night on Madisonville Road in Madison Township.

State Police say, Thomas M Reese, 34, of Scranton was fatally injured Thursday evening, just before 9 p.m., when the motorcycle he was operating struck a deer then a utility pole. Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Friday, concluded that the decedent died from multiple traumatic injuries. PSP is investigating the crash and say the victim was wearing a helmet and protective gear and the time of the accidnent.