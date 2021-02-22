Fatal motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Bradford County

Bradford County, Pa. (WETM) – 56-year-old Earl Wendela of Rome was pronounced dead at the scene after an early morning motor vehicle accident Sunday.

Wendela was traveling north on Cadis Road in Warren Township when his vehicle veered left and crossed both lanes hitting a tree prior to traveling down a west roadside embankment.

His vehicle stopped at the bottom of the embankment causing heavy damage. Wendela was the single occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner.

The Warren Center Fire Department, Little Meadows EMS, Greater Valley EMS assisted the Towanda Pennsylvania State Police Department.