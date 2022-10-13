LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309.

State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Troopers on the scene told Eyewitness News a grey Buick was traveling north on Route 309 when it crashed into a black Chevy traveling south. The initial collision caused an ambulance following the Chevy to crash into the back of the Chevy.

According to troopers, a driver suffering a health issue was taken to Saint Luke’s in Bethlehem.

According to Leigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, a 58-year-old man died in the crash after suffering from injuries after colliding with the ambulance.

Buglio stated they have identified the man, however, crews are working on locating the next of kin. The man’s death has been ruled accidental.

Officials said the Troop M Forensic Service Unit and the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit were on the scene investigating.

The road was shut down for a time but has since been reopened.

The incident is being investigated by state police and Fogelsville station with assistance from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.