SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner has released more information regarding the 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Saturday.

The coroner said the victim, 17-year-old Joseph Roberson, of Thornhurst, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner has ruled the incident a homicide. The incident happened in the area of State Route 502 in Spring Brook just after midnight on Saturday.

Pennsylvania State Police and the District Attorney’s office are conducting a homicide investigation.

Officials ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact PSP Dunmore at (570) 963-3156.