Suspect in Scranton deadly hit and run arrested

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The suspect in a fatal hit and run in Lackawanna County has been arrested.

Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Ulkoski from Mayfield turned himself in and is being charged with accidents involving death or serious bodily injury and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 72-year-old Ann Corbett of Scranton on Thursday night.

He could potentially face up to 15 years in prison for both charges.

Reporter Nicole Rogers will have more on the arrest and the investigation tonight on Eyewitness News.