Fatal highrise fire investigation continues, displaced residents receive aid

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The American Red Cross is working with a local church and fire departments assisting residents displaced by the early morning fire. The roughly 50 residents from the top five floors of the highrise may not be able to return to their apartments, pending inspections by Tamaqua code inspectors.







The 80 or so residents who live on the other floors still have access to their apartments but it’s unclear if they will be allowed to return.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating. The Tamaqua fire chief confirms a person in the apartment that burned was killed. Another resident of an adjacent apartment was airlifted to an Allentown hospital, their condition has not yet been released.

A third resident was injured while being evacuated. A Tamaqua police officer was also taken to the hospital for breathing in too much smoke.

