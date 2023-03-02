NORTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The investigation into a fatal helicopter crash has been closed nearly two years after it happened.

After almost two years of investigating, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says they determined what led to the death of Dr. Sanjay Kansara on April 22, 2021.

According to the NTSB, Dr. Kansara took off from his home airport about 13 minutes after sunset and was going to fly in “instrument conditions.”

Officials said Kansara’s helicopter was not approved to fly in those conditions.

Approximately one hour into his flight, investigators said Kansara most likely encountered snow showers and other “instrument weather.” Upon encountering the weather, radar records showed Kansara began to descend in a right spiral and crashed in the woods. NTSB provided Kansara’s flight chart in their report.

The NTSB final report can be found below: