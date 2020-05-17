Fatal fire in Scranton under investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman was found dead after crews responded to a report of a fire in Scranton Saturday morning.

According to the Scranton Fire Department, crews responded to the 1800 block of North Main Avenue around 6:30am Saturday for a report of smoke in a building.

When they arrived, they entered and pulled the audible alarm to alert the tenants in the building.

The Lackawanna County coroner tells us the woman who died was identified as 57-year-old Deborah Ogden.

The fire was contained to one room and the cause is currently under investigation. An autopsy for Ogden is scheduled for Monday.