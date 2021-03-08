Fatal fire in Coal Township under investigation

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coroner has been called to a fire in the 1600 block of Lynn Street in Coal Township.

Fire Chief Russ Feese says the fire started at 7:15 a.m. Monday in the garage where a man was working on his motorcycle. The man did not make it out of the garage.

The cause is under investigation. We will have more on this story as it becomes available.