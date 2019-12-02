Fatal Crash Slows Traffic on I-81 in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One person was killed around 1:30pm Monday afternoon on Interstate 81 Northbound in Scott Township, Lackawanna County.

State Police tell Eyewitness News an SUV spun out of control while traveling on the Interstate. The driver then got out of the car and was struck by a tractor trailer. The SUV was crushed.

The truck driver and the passenger in the SUV were sent to the hospital to be treated. The road is currently down to one lane while State Police investigate the crash.