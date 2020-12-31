Fatal crash in the early morning hours of Christmas Day leaves one dead

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pocono Township Police say a single vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Friday last week left one dead. According to officers, the vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, was found off of the roadway rolled over.

One passenger, 49-year-old Jobanni Peralta, was able to free himself and notified police that three others were still trapped inside. Police were able to rescue them, including 33-year-old Luis Mercado who was the driver and passengers 33-year-old Ana Abreu and Mercado’s 2-year-old son.

Officials say Abreu suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital later that night.

At the scene, officers noticed a propane-like smell and the sound of leaking gas from beneath the roadway was audible. The damage to the roadway during the crash can be seen here.

UGI utility company employees were able to shut off the gas and fix the damage.