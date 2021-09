POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- A Pottsville man has died after a collision with a police vehicle. The crash occurred just before 1 AM on Sunday, Sept. 12th.

Joseph Potter, 31, was traveling on his bike when he collided with the front end of the Ford Police Interceptor at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Laurel Blvd.

Potter died as a result of his injuries at Lehigh Valley East Hospital.