GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal crash on Interstate 80 (I-80) involving five commercial vehicles, left one dead and the highway closed for several hours.

According to State Troopers Andrea Pelachick and Lauren Lesher, PSP Lamar was on scene and closed I-80 westbound at MM 186.8 in Greene Township due to the crash that occurred just after 7:00 on Monday night.

A detour was set up beginning at MM 210 and MM 212 for those traveling on I-80 westbound due to the crash which also involved multiple commercial vehicles.

State Troopers say the portion of the roadway is in the advanced warning area of an active construction zone and the crash occurred when a 2017 Volvo rear-ended a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which had slowed down for construction.

The collision resulted in a multiple-vehicle crash, causing the Freightliner to strike the rear of a fully-loaded commercial bus containing 55 passengers. However, the crash caused a domino effect, as the bus then rear-ended a Kenworth tractor-trailer, which in turn rear-ended another Freightliner tractor-trailer.

PIO Trooper Lesher told Eyewitness News there were five commercial vehicles involved in the crash and as a result of the crash, the passenger in the Volvo sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna.

The driver of the Volvo sustained suspected serious injuries and the driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer that the Volvo rear-ended, as well two individuals from the bus suffered suspected minor injuries.

PSP reopened the highway around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing and Eyewitness News will update you as further details emerge.