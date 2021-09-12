Fatal crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– According to the Lehigh County Coroner a hit and run accident Thursday morning occurred killing one woman.

Officials responded to the call at approximately 10:13 AM in the area of I-78 West at mile marker 58 in Allentown.

The Lehigh County Coroner states Barbara Ann Lutz, 59, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Lutz was the passenger of a motor vehicle that was struck by another motor vehicle.

An autopsy was completed on Saturday, September 11, 2021. The cause of death has been listed as multiple blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death has been declared an accident by the Coroners Office.