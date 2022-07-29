CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carbon County Communication Center has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the coroner has been sent to a crash on the Turnpike.

According to 511PA Twitter, the northeast lanes between mile markers 75.5 and 94.5 were closed just before 6:00 p.m. Southbound traffic was stopped for a period of time while a medical helicopter landed on the roadway.

After nearly a four-hour closure, the southbound lane reopened just before 10:00 p.m.

Detours were put in place using State Route 209 North to State Route 115 North to Route I-80 West to Exit 277, which brings you to the Pocono Interchange.

Courtesy 511PA.com

Courtesy 511PA.com

State Police Troop T is handling the investigation and has not released any information regarding how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured or died.